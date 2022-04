Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 17:00 Hits: 5

French voters headed to the polls on Sunday for the first round of France’s presidential election. The final polling stations close at 8pm Paris time. Join FRANCE 24 right here for live coverage of the results as they roll in.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220410-live-follow-the-results-of-the-first-round-of-france-s-presidential-election