Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 15:33 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/10/us-will-supply-ukraine-with-039the-weapons-it-needs039-against-russia