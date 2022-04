Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 April 2022 16:24 Hits: 3

DAR ES SALAAM, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu said on Sunday that recorded number of cancer cases in the east African nation is alarming. Read full story

