Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 09:05 Hits: 1

While wealthy countries ease COVID-19 restrictions and welcome a return to normal life, many low-income countries are still struggling to get vaccines into people’s arms. The longer they remain short of the 70% immunization target, the more chances the virus will have to acquire dangerous new mutations.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid-vaccine-delivery-low-income-countries-by-jose-manuel-barroso-2022-04