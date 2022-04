Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 10:21 Hits: 1

The Ukraine war has exposed India’s strategic vulnerabilities as arguably nothing else could. Paradoxically, the conflict has also increased the country’s importance and, in the short term, widened its options – but the government has so far largely failed to capitalize.

