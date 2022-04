Category: World Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 08:43 Hits: 4

Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people, including foreigners, join the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca this year. The US, meanwhile, warns against travel to China due to an ongoing wave. Follow DW for the latest.

