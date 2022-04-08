Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov on Ukraine: 'This is a war and Russia started it'

Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 16:34 Hits: 3

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Russian theatre and film director Kirill Serebrennikov said that what was happening in Ukraine is indeed "a war" and that Russia "quite obviously" started it. In his native Russia, the conflict is being called a "special military operation" and describing it as a war is against the law. Serebrennikov said the "tragedy" in Ukraine breaks his heart and expressed concern that the war could transform into "hatred" [...] and destroy our hearts, our lives, our careers, everything". The director also criticised the boycott of Russian artists by Western countries.

