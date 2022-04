Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 17:23 Hits: 2

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo visited Duekoue in the west of the country on Friday, the notorious site of the massacre where more than 800 people were killed in 2011 during the post-election crisis that ended with Gbagbo’s arrest.

