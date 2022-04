Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 17:02 Hits: 2

On Thursday, Yemen’s exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi transferred his powers to a presidential council. It remains to be seen whether the move will help prolong a recent two-month truce and bring an end to the civil war that has been raging since 2014.

