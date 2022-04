Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 17:11 Hits: 2

On Thursday, a fire at a power plant in Puerto Rico left over a million people without electricity. The incident exacerbated citizens’ concerns about the state of the electric grid, which has suffered from disrepair since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

