Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 09:35 Hits: 3

Following the Republican Party's successes in blocking Democratic Supreme Court appointments and installing three new justices of its own, the institution's partisan nature has become increasingly apparent to ordinary Americans. But the Court's problems are not the result only of recent electoral outcomes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/us-supreme-court-partisan-and-politicized-by-nicholas-reed-langen-2022-04