Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 09:55 Hits: 4

Like the wave of leftist victories in the early 2000s following Hugo Chávez’s rise to power in Venezuela, the success of left-wing leaders across Latin America in recent years has been interpreted as a broader political paradigm shift. But these leaders’ substantive differences are more significant than their similarities.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/latin-america-no-new-pink-tide-by-jorge-g-castaneda-2022-04