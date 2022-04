Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 18:39 Hits: 2

A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed dozens on Friday, as civilians raced to flee the Donbas region bracing for a feared Russian offensive.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220408-evil-with-no-limits-dozens-killed-in-rocket-attack-on-ukraine-evacuation-hub