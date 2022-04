Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 19:23 Hits: 3

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220408-will-smith-banned-from-attending-oscars-for-10-years-after-slapping-chris-rock