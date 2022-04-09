The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Zelensky calls for ‘firm global response’ to deadly strike on Kramatorsk train station

Live: Zelensky calls for ‘firm global response’ to deadly strike on Kramatorsk train station Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he expected a ‘firm global response’ to the deadly missile strike that killed more than 50 people at a train station in Kramatorsk earlier that day. Some world leaders condemned the attack, with US President Joe Biden accusing Russia of being behind a “horrific atrocity”. Read our live blog for the latest developments in Ukraine. All times are Paris time [GMT + 2].

