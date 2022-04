Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 18:42 Hits: 4

Progress roundup: The U.N. is writing a treaty to govern the life cycle of plastic, the world’s largest coal port scales back to survive, and more.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2022/0408/The-regulated-future-of-plastic-and-one-small-plan-for-coal?icid=rss