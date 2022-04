Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 10:55 Hits: 1

Ukraine's recent successes in repelling Russian forces have highlighted the sclerosis of Russia's supposedly formidable military. Having bet everything on war and conquest, Vladimir Putin's regime is now politically bankrupt, presiding over a modern-day Sparta that cannot even win on the battlefield.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/putin-failed-state-following-failed-invasion-by-anders-aslund-2022-04