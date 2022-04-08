The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice: Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Herstory as First Black Woman Confirmed to Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate voted 53-47 on Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She will be the first Black woman and first former public defender to serve on the country’s top court. While Jackson’s confirmation was a “monumental moment in United States history,” it was undercut by the “shameful spectacle” of Republican senators behaving disrespectfully toward Jackson, says law professor Michele Goodwin. The confirmation process remains broken more than three decades after Anita Hill faced hostile questioning, she adds.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/8/ketanji_brown_jackson_makes_history_scotus

