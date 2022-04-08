The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Law Professor Michele Goodwin Condemns Wave of Unprecedented Unfathomable Anti-Abortion Laws

Anti-abortion legislation is sweeping the U.S., including in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. We speak with Michele Goodwin, author of “Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood,” about the links between current conflicts between state and federal law and their historic precedents, such as Brown v. Board of Education and the Fugitive Slave Acts. “Bounty hunter” provisions in Texas’s new abortion restrictions are “plucked right out of antebellum slavery,” says Goodwin. “These are horrific times for reproductive liberty.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/8/michele_goodwin_anti_abortion_laws_wave

