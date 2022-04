Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 06:55 Hits: 4

Two senior EU officials are heading for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the first visit by Western leaders since the alleged Russian atrocities in Bucha emerged earlier this week.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-meeting-kyv-zelenskiy/31792395.html