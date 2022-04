Category: World Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 06:05 Hits: 1

After a ten-year lull, M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo have attacked Congolese soldiers. As a result, tens of thousands of people have fled to neighboring Uganda, fearing renewed violence.

