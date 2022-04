Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 19:44 Hits: 1

At least two people were killed Thursday and several wounded in a shooting spree in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, the latest in a surge of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank since late March. The attacker, a Palestinian, was shot to death on Friday by Israeli security forces.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220407-at-least-two-dead-several-wounded-in-tel-aviv-shooting-attack