War in Ukraine: Mariupol evacuees 'exhausted psychologically, physically'

Seven buses and dozens of cars transporting evacuees, mostly from the devastated, besieged southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, reached the city of Zaporizhzhia in an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) convoy on Wednesday. Lucile Marbeau, spokesperson for the ICRC's regional delegation, spoke to FRANCE 24 from eastern Ukraine's Dnipro about the process of getting these people to safety.

