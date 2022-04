Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 14:36 Hits: 1

Soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU announced plans to cut its dependence on Russian fuel by two-thirds this year and end its reliance entirely “well before” 2030. Greater energy efficiency could go a long way toward enabling the EU to achieve these goals.

