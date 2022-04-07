We Need Student Debt Cancellation: Astra Taylor Responds to Biden Extending Payment Moratorium

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 12:50 Hits: 5

President Biden announced Tuesday he would extend the pandemic pause on federal student loan payments until August 31, but debtors are demanding total cancellation. We speak with Astra Taylor, co-director of the Debt Collective, who discusses the implications of the latest extension, economically and politically. Taylor says Biden should stop letting loan servicers profiteer from borrowers and cancel student loans, which would immediately narrow the racial wealth gap.

