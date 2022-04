Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 05:30 Hits: 4

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to start drafting a bilateral "peace treaty" and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during fresh talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.

