Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 08:32 Hits: 3

A spokesperson for Austria's Foreign Ministry has announced that four Russian diplomats were being forced to leave for acting in a way incompatible with their diplomatic status, joining a group of countries in the European Union that have taken similar action this week.

