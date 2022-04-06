Border Patrol union chief promotes racist 'replacement theory' in Fox News interview

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 23:45 Hits: 3

The Border Patrol’s union has consistently been up to no good. In just a couple of examples, it records its podcast in a studio owned by white supremacist rag Breitbart. The two actually enjoy quite a cozy relationship, with a local chapter of the union awarding the racist outlet for its “reporting” back in 2015.

But the union also makes no secrets of its despicable views, after union president Brandon Judd went onto Fox News to openly promote racist “replacement theory.”

In the clip, both Fox News host Bill Hemmer and Judd are fuming over the Biden administration’s decision to terminate the Stephen Miller Title 42 order that for more than two years now has effectively stomped on U.S. asylum law.

"Sir, why do you think this administration has allowed virtually an open border?" Hemmer asks Judd, once again exposing the conundrum Republicans have created for themselves. Literally from the start of the Biden administration, they’ve lied and declared “open borders” as a political attack. But now that the administration is moving to restore asylum access—a just decision that we should celebrate—they’re acknowledging the presence of Title 42 as a border control measure (though the policy has been a failure in multiple ways, see why here).

But I digress. "I believe that they're trying to change the demographics of the electorate, that's what I believe they’re doing" Judd responds to Hemmer. "They want to stay in power and the only way to stay in power is to continue to get elected."

My colleague David Neiwert has previously described this “replacement” talk as “a conspiracy theory claiming that white people are selectively ‘replaced’ by nonwhite immigrants.” It’s white supremacist conspiracy theory, and it’s being promoted by the president of the union for border agents. This is, to say the least, very worrying.

But it’s not like Judd hasn’t already exhibited worrying behavior, earlier this year appearing in an ad where a right-wing candidate from Arizona shot at actors portraying the president, Speaker Pelosi, and Sen. Mark Kelly.

Let’s also not pretend the white supremacist “replacement theory” spouted during this interview was an aberration. Tucker Carlson has been a longtime fan, and has been echoed by top Republicans like Elise Stefanik. National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott has gotten very close to it, after claiming that he’s eager to welcome “immigrants who want to be Americans, not change America.”

Nor are they one bit sorry about running on racism. I mean, it’s all they have. “After national press attention condemning Stefanik's use of the white nationalist 'replacement theory' in her Fbook ads warning of an ‘election insurrection’ ... she has doubled down and is STILL running these ads,” America’s Voice Political Director Zachary Mueller noted last fall.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/border-patrol-union-chief-replacement/