According to official data collected, China's gross ocean product increased by 8.3 percent last year to more than 1.41 trillion dollars.

Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources stated that the incomes resulting from the ocean products represented 8 percent of the country's gross domestic product expansion.

The Ministry added that the marine transportation sector has maintained

strong growth, with the cargo and container efficiency reporting year-on-year at coastal ports an increase of 5.2 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

The authority said that the added value of marine biomedicine climbed 18.7 percent every year, reaching 7.84 billion dollars in 2021, thanks to increasing policy support.

According to the Ministry, as policies intended to stimulate consumption and help enterprises tide over difficulties were introduced, Coastal tourism has been gradually recovering; at the time, the industry registered about 240 billion dollars in added value over the period, which represents more than 12.8 percent from the previous year.

