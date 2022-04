Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 23:55 Hits: 4

A French journalist held by the Islamic State in Syria testified Wednesday that he and other hostages were forced by their captors to sing a depraved parody of the Eagles song "Hotel California" called "Hotel Osama."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220406-is-captives-were-forced-to-sing-hotel-osama-recounts-french-hostage