The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Over 5,000 civilians dead in Ukraine's Mariupol, says mayor

Category: World Hits: 2

Live: Over 5,000 civilians dead in Ukraine's Mariupol, says mayor The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220407-live-over-5-000-civilians-dead-in-ukraine-s-mariupol-says-mayor

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version