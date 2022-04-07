Live: Over 5,000 civilians dead in Ukraine's Mariupol, says mayor

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 04:37 Hits: 2

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country's industrial east. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

