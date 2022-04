Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 21:22 Hits: 4

At a Monitor Breakfast with reporters, Biden economic adviser Brian Deese said Russia’s economy looks set to shrink “by 10% to 15%” as Western sanctions bite.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/monitor_breakfast/2022/0406/Biden-adviser-Sanctions-on-Russia-are-working-and-getting-tougher?icid=rss