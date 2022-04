Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 14:15 Hits: 1

Like previous disruptions to the global economy, Russia’s war in Ukraine has highlighted the fallacy of relying on markets alone to mitigate risks and strengthen countries’ resilience. Neoliberalism has failed yet another test and must finally be replaced by a new economic vision based on new values.

