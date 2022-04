Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 16:13 Hits: 7

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the contest for the French presidency has narrowed to a race between just two candidates: President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Another far-right contender, Éric Zemmour, and the traditional center-right candidate have joined the left in the political wilderness.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/french-election-and-putins-ukraine-war-by-daniel-cohen-2022-04