'Shockingly un-American': GOP Senator blasted for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would have defended Nazis

United States Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) came under heavy fire on Tuesday after he suggested that President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee – Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson – would have defended Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials.

It was the latest in a string of baseless right-wing attacks on Jackson, whom the Senate previously confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in June of 2021.

"Ya know, the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them," Cotton, who in 2020 stood up for slavery as a "necessary evil" institution, said in an address on the Senate floor.

Cotton, a Harvard-educated attorney, seems to have forgotten that due process applies to everyone, especially individuals accused of committing crimes. Or, he simply does not care.









The racial overtones embedded within Cotton's remarks were obvious.

Cotton, Twitter users said, has "no redeeming qualities."













As one person pointed out, Cotton's comments came shortly a large chunk of the GOP caucus in the House of Representatives voted against supporting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's efforts to slow Russian President Vladimir Putin's genocidal invasion of Ukraine.

