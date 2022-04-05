'Shockingly un-American': GOP Senator blasted for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would have defended Nazis

Category: World Hits: 2
United States Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) came under heavy fire on Tuesday after he suggested that President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee – Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson – would have defended Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials.
It was the latest in a string of baseless right-wing attacks on Jackson, whom the Senate previously confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in June of 2021.
"Ya know, the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them," Cotton, who in 2020 stood up for slavery as a "necessary evil" institution, said in an address on the Senate floor.
Watch below via The Recount:
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) literally says Ketanji Brown Jackson might have defended Nazis at Nuremberg:\n\n"The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them."pic.twitter.com/K0eHZ56sGY
Cotton, a Harvard-educated attorney, seems to have forgotten that due process applies to everyone, especially individuals accused of committing crimes. Or, he simply does not care.
As a graduate of Harvard Law School, Cotton is certainly aware of that fact but of course his point is to outrageously smear Judge Jackson with the baseless suggestion that she would support Nazi genocide.
@TomCottonAR doesn\u2019t seem to understand due process. Especially the part about defendants being innocent until proven guilty, and that every defendant is entitled to a defense attorney. \n\nSenator, that\u2019s covered in the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of our Constitution. \n\n#KBJ
Which has nothing to with anything. If you believe in American law, the every defendant deserves an attorney. Not the attorney\u2019s fault when the defendant did.
You can look back in modern history, when one group just starts making up grievances and lies to dehumanize another group of people, a purge of their "enemy" from society follows. This is how Bucha, Tulsa, Rwanda, Bosnia, Armenia, etc. are possible. Get armed and get trained.
Part of the concept of due process is the right to a defense attorney.\nSo when lawlessness is uncovered by those currently seated in Congress, even they will be entitled to a defense. @SenTomCotton
I would not think less of an attorney who defended Nazis at Nuremberg. Due process demands that they have an advocate, and if you want to have that proceeding they must have one. Someone has to do it, and they serve in their own way.
Disappointing with these comments to see how many people take this as a sign of incompetence, rather than malice. \n\nThey know there's a right to defense, but they don't care (and hold that right in contempt, anyway).
Does he know that there actually were defense attorneys at the Nuremberg trials? It has nothing to fo with the attorneys supporting what they fid, its about ensuring JUSTICE was done. Maybe that's an alien concept for him?
The racial overtones embedded within Cotton's remarks were obvious.
So Tom Cotton is comparing a Black woman to *checks notes* Nazis. \n\nDo I have this correct?
Will someone remind Sen. Cottonballs the first black woman didn't graduate from law school until 1956, just the year before Ike was sending troops to Little Rock to integrate Central High School. So like with so many things, his palaver is inanity on hoof. Nuremberg was 1945-46.
Cotton, Twitter users said, has "no redeeming qualities."
No redeeming qualities. Not. One.pic.twitter.com/G6k4zbXCXV
\u201cThe Sixth Amendment is when Nazis\u201d - Tom Cotton apparently
I'm a Holocasut educator who has taught about the first Nuremberg Trial. If Sen Cotton truly knew anything about them he'd know that it was the US, esp Justice Robert Jackson who insisted that it be a fair trial including allowing the Nazis to have lawyers
@TomCottonAR How to show you simultaneously are a repugnant human being who falsely defames a well-qualified and well-respected black female judge and a worthless Senator who disrespects the Constitution and its Bill of Rights. You accomplished both brilliantly here.
This statement is *shockingly* un-American, even for a Republican in 2022 that doesn\u2019t sexually assault children or isn\u2019t a Russian agent. This is also LITERALLY exactly what the founding fathers fought against with their idea of the rule of law. Tom Cotton, shameful. Resign.
I don\u2019t see how Cotton\u2019s statement can be construed in any way that isn\u2019t an attack on the explicit principles of the US Constitution.\n\nCotton is anti-Constitution. We know because he just told us.
As one person pointed out, Cotton's comments came shortly a large chunk of the GOP caucus in the House of Representatives voted against supporting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's efforts to slow Russian President Vladimir Putin's genocidal invasion of Ukraine.
He's part of the growing Z caucus of the GOP.https://twitter.com/BillPascrell/status/1511451715815583753?t=7vKWVrNev1wuLtsee27UWg&s=19\u00a0\u2026
