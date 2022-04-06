The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Putin and Zelensky Meeting Possible Upon Peace Treaty Readiness

Category: World Hits: 3

Putin and Zelensky Meeting Possible Upon Peace Treaty Readiness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never ruled out such a meeting. Still, for making it real, a written document must be generated by the two delegations, the top official said.

RELATED:

Russia Is Not To Be Excluded From the OSCE 

Peskov said at a daily briefing session: "Nothing has changed for us. We do not reject the possibility of such a meeting for our president."

The Russian press secretary said that such a meeting is possible only after the document's text is agreed upon.

Moscow and Kiev have conducted several rounds of negotiations to finalize a treaty to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine late in February following Kiev failure to meet with the Minsk Agreements and the eventual recognition by Russia of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics. Russia's special military operation responded to a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk republics leaders.

Russia has been facing the imposition of many illegal sanctions by the West and its allies worldwide, who have been looking to punish Moscow for its move to Ukraine.    

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Putin-and-Zelensky-Meeting-Possible-Upon-Peace-Treaty-Readiness-20220405-0019.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version