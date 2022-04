Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 07:53 Hits: 4

A fifth sanctions package is being put together this week over Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. But if energy supplies are off the table, there is little room to maneuver.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/which-sanctions-against-russia-are-still-possible/a-61372041?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf