Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 07:58 Hits: 4

The One Free Press Coalition’s February list focuses on the ten most urgent cases of journalists covering the war on Ukraine, who have been killed, attacked, or have gone missing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/one-free-press-coalition-highlights-journalists-covering-the-war-on-ukraine/a-61374839?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf