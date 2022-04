Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 23:58 Hits: 2

Chileans will vote in a mandatory referendum on September 4 to approve or reject a new constitution to replace the one enacted in 1980 by the regime of dictator Augusto Pinochet, the government said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220405-chileans-to-vote-on-new-constitution-on-sept-4-says-government