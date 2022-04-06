The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: US will provide additional $100 million in security aid to Ukraine, says Blinken The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes" while demanding commensurate punishment. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $100 million in security assistance for Ukraine. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

