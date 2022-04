Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 08:30 Hits: 4

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, as Tehran demands closure of the agency's investigation into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/06/iran-nuclear-chief-says-tehran-has-given-iaea-documents-on-outstanding-issues