Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 15:00 Hits: 0

Ideally, Europeans who are currently welcoming Ukrainian refugees would show the same sympathy to Syrians, Afghans, and other victims of wars outside the continent. But human compassion is a rare enough commodity that we should be grateful whenever it appears.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/different-european-attitudes-to-ukrainian-and-middle-eastern-refugees-by-ian-buruma-2022-04