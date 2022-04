Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 16:01 Hits: 0

Current patterns of food production and consumption are driving the collapse of the ecosystems upon which humanity depends. But building a more sustainable food system is possible, and requires only the political will to act now.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/sustainable-production-fixing-failing-food-systems-by-ndidi-okonkwo-nwuneli-and-oliver-camp-2022-04