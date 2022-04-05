Pakistan in Crisis After PM Imran Khan Dissolved Parliament Accused U.S. of Plotting Regime Change

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 12:16 Hits: 5

Pakistan is facing a constitutional crisis after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved the country’s National Assembly and called for new elections in an effort to block an attempt to remove him from power. Khan was facing a no-confidence vote in Parliament that would have unseated him, but his allies blocked the vote from happening. Pakistan’s Supreme Court is now hearing a pivotal case on whether it was within the authority of the speaker of the National Assembly to reject the motion for a vote of no confidence, says Pakistani journalist Munizae Jahangir.

