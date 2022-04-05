Poor in El Salvador Face Brunt of Crackdown on Gang Violence as Gov't Suspends Rights, Arrests 6,000+

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 12:33 Hits: 6

We go to El Salvador for an update on how the government under President Nayib Bukele has arrested over 6,000 people since a 30-day state of emergency was imposed following a wave of violence. The state of exception has suspended freedom of assembly and weakened due process rights for those arrested, including an extension of how long people can be held without charge. Nelson Rauda, a journalist at the newspaper El Faro who has been a target of harassment and surveillance by the Salvadoran government, says the impact of the state of exception has a class divide. “If you have resources … you might go about the state of exception as if nothing is happening,” he says. “For the majority of the country which comes from the lower-income population, it’s been difficult. It’s military checkpoints and police checkpoints and stop-and-frisk.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/5/el_salvador_gang_crackdown_constitutional_rights