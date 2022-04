Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 06:28 Hits: 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to speak on to the UN Security Council, where he is expected to demand tough new sanctions on Russia over the killings in the town of Bucha he has called "war crimes" and "genocide."

