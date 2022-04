Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 08:22 Hits: 14

KLANG: A shipping container fell off a bridge and fell 12m to the ground below, crushing two vehicles and injuring one person here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/05/shipping-container-falls-off-klang-flyover-smashes-into-two-lorries-below