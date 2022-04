Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 April 2022 17:04 Hits: 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country would increase sanctions on Moscow and bolster military aid to Ukraine following "despicable attacks against civilians" by Russia in Bucha and Irpin near Kyiv.

