'Bless your heart': Twitter scorches Marsha Blackburn for untrue anti-critical race theory 'klansplaining'

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) on Saturday suggested that American parents are rebelling against the teaching of critical race theory. Then she called for it to be banned.
"Parents across America are paying attention to what their children are learning in the classroom, and they’re speaking up," Blackburn tweeted. "Ban critical race theory."
Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg offered Blackburn some perspective.
Parents across America are paying attention to their children needing to hide under desks during active shooter drills and they are realizing that children will now learn how this was the Era where topics never ever taught were banned. They\u2019re speaking up.\n\nBless your heart.
Other Twitter users – including parents – fired back at Blackburn, whose complaint can be easily dismantled under some light scrutiny:
Critical race theory is not being taught in school, even though it should be.
Marsha, my grandchildren being taught that I had to go through some parts of my hometown laying on the school bus floor isn\u2019t hate, it\u2019s history.\n\nSeems I\u2019ve heard that somewhere before.pic.twitter.com/U3dHytVP4U
Marsha, give us the name of one school that teaches a post-graduate law course in critical race theory to children.https://twitter.com/Fuzzy_Fuzzbutt/status/1510365355725795330?s=20&t=FgurJPDOsLiZll9xpYx3aQ\u00a0\u2026
If they're paying attention, they know that critical race theory isn't being taught in grade school... anywhere.\n\nIf they're speaking out about it, it's because they're simply swallowing your nonsense instead of paying attention.
The majority of American parents voted for Democrats. You don\u2019t speak for us.
Absolutely im paying attention to what is being taught in school.\n\nCRT isn't being taught. But reading, writing, math, good manners, and citizenship are.\n\nCRT is not in any school, unless you are in college.
Tennessee, 35th overall rank, 31st for quality, 45th for safety! Perhaps YOU should pay attention to YOUR State's Public School System, Marsha!pic.twitter.com/aYJldhBlOT
I am a white suburban parent and I want my kids to learn about slavery and white supremacy. Why are you so afraid of the truth, Marsha?
How can you ban something that isn\u2019t there? Are you this stupid or do you count on your constituents to be?
Good god she\u2019s a fool.
Marsha, Critical Race Theory is a graduate level law school class, it's not being taught anywhere else. Maybe you should understand what you're saying before you make ridiculous statements like this. Of course, you know this will get the attention of the right wing.
Once more, for theba k of the room: Critical Race Theory is an upper level law school class.\n\nYou are confused/lying for votes. What kids K-12 learn is called American History!pic.twitter.com/3lhjCLyzvj
They know it's a lie. They keep repeating the lie. There is no CRT in K12. There is History and understanding history.pic.twitter.com/vDLictxitp
@SenateGOP is so lacking in intellectual capacity, so lacking in faith in their own cult\u2019s dogma, that their only possible response to ideas with which they disagree is to \u201cban\u201d them.\n\nIt\u2019s a cowardly approach to life and learning.\n\nIt cripples their ability to solve problems.
Blackburn has also torpedoed her credibility on issues relating to the Constitution.
You should enroll in a 3rd grade Civics course and learn the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.pic.twitter.com/zLG6BdViIt
