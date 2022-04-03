The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Bless your heart': Twitter scorches Marsha Blackburn for untrue anti-critical race theory 'klansplaining'

United States Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) on Saturday suggested that American parents are rebelling against the teaching of critical race theory. Then she called for it to be banned.

"Parents across America are paying attention to what their children are learning in the classroom, and they’re speaking up," Blackburn tweeted. "Ban critical race theory."

Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg offered Blackburn some perspective.

Other Twitter users – including parents – fired back at Blackburn, whose complaint can be easily dismantled under some light scrutiny:

  • Critical race theory is not an official component of any public school curriculum
  • Avoiding history does not mean that the sins of the past did not happen
  • An outright "ban" would be a violation of free speech
  • Outlawing an idea is literally impossible







Blackburn has also torpedoed her credibility on issues relating to the Constitution.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/bless-your-heart-klansplaining-crt/

