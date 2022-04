Category: World Published on Monday, 04 April 2022 03:31 Hits: 11

The Hong Kong leader has said the decision to step down was her "personal wish" and is based on family considerations. Her successor is due to be picked in May.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-s-carrie-lam-will-not-seek-a-second-term/a-61348745?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf